JOHNSTON, Lorraine
79, died at home Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Lorraine was born in Schenectady to the late Francis and Gertrude Buczkowski Szumiloski. She worked as a manager for OTB in Schenectady, until retiring. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Johnston; her four children, John (Teresa) Frazer Jr., Kimberly (Keith) Christmas, Amy Scott, Monica (Wayne) Sandilands; her three stepchildren, Alan Johnston, Mark (Mandy) Johnston, and Derek Johnston; eight grandchildren, Alyssa LaFountain, Michael (Stephanie) Sandi- lands, Steven Sandilands, Kyle
Frazer, Briana Christmas, Courtney Frazer, Alex Johnston, and Reid Johnston; and five great-grandchildren, Jae Marie Christmas, Skyler Christmas, Chase Sandilands, Apollo Christmas, and Olivia Maccue. There will be no funeral services.
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019