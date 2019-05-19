Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
71, of Tarpon Springs, passed on May 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Larry; her sons, Conrad and Jeremy Figus and brothers, Richard and Jerry Cielak. Lorraine will be remembered as a loving and caring wife and an exceptional mother who always put family first. She dedicated 37 years of her life helping others as a registered nurse. She was a generous person, a kind soul, and will be greatly missed. Visitation and Mass will be held May 24 from 10:30 am to 12 noon at Blessed Sacrament Church, Seminole, FL in the private chapel.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019
