RYAN, Lorraine P. 76, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband James (Jim); her children, Patricia, James, Jr., Kevin, Michael, Stephen, Theresa, Dennis and Peter; and her many grandchildren; and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Chip). Lorraine was born in the Bronx, New York. She and Jim moved to Holbrook, New York, where they raised their children, before ultimately moving to Spring Hill. Family was always her first priority and she was the glue that held her family together. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Lorraine will always be remembered for hosting family gatherings, going to all family events, and writing countless Christmas and Birthday cards. A memorial service will be held at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill, Florida at a time/date to be determined. Merritt FH (352) 686-6649

