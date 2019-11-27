|
SAINZ, Lorraine (Nogues) 71, of Tampa, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Rose Nogues. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; her daughters, Wendy Lehr (Richard), Samantha Gordillo (Jason); her granddaughter, Madelin Gordillo; as well as brother, Ambrose Nogues Jr. (Linda). Family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home; 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Service at 4 pm with a celebration of life reception immediately following. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019