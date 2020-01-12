Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Lorraine Wieczorek


1924 - 2020
Lorraine Wieczorek Obituary
WIECZOREK, Lorraine A. Born on May 20, 1924, in Hammond, IN and moved to Chicago, IL where she was raised. She moved to Florida in 1965. She was a founding member of Light of Christ Catholic Church where she became a Eucharistic Minister. Lorraine loved bringing communion to the sick and home bound and continued doing so well into her 1990s. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Watkins and her companion, John Llauget; grandchildren, Anthony (Tammy) Watkins and Jacqueline Watkins; great- grandchildren, Jeffery, Alyssa and Tyler Watkins; and her beloved dog Brownie. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
