Lottie B. WRIGHT

  • "My thought's and prayers , go out to the family...."
    - Ralph Meyers
  • "My deepest sympathies,"
    - Derrell Johnson
  • "My deepest condolences to all the family and friends of..."
    - Pastor Barbara J Tolbert
  • - Michelle
  • "Always in my heart and thought Your niece Bennie Mae Love..."
    - Bennie Allen
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ Gospel Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Gospel Church
WRIGHT, Lottie B.

84, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned June 29, 2019. Survivors are three sons, Jessie A. Brown Jr. (Bonnie), Michael Brown, and Thomas Spencer Stewart; six daughters, Marshall E. Brown, Gwendolyn A. Brown, Patricia Brown-Davis (Kenny), Vevelyn A. Mitchell (aka Lyn), Edna L. Stewart Douse, and Carrol W. Seay (Charles); 23 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, July 6, 11 am, at Christ Gospel Church. Visitation is Friday, July 5, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266, wake is 6 pm at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019
