WRIGHT, Lottie B.
84, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned June 29, 2019. Survivors are three sons, Jessie A. Brown Jr. (Bonnie), Michael Brown, and Thomas Spencer Stewart; six daughters, Marshall E. Brown, Gwendolyn A. Brown, Patricia Brown-Davis (Kenny), Vevelyn A. Mitchell (aka Lyn), Edna L. Stewart Douse, and Carrol W. Seay (Charles); 23 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, July 6, 11 am, at Christ Gospel Church. Visitation is Friday, July 5, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266, wake is 6 pm at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019