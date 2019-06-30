CINCOTTA, Lottie Mae
It is with great sadness that the family of Lottie Mae Cincotta announces her passing on June 26, 2019 at the age of 83. Lottie, wife of Salvatore Cincotta who recently passed away earlier this month shared an incredible life and devotion to each other for over 62 years. Together they will be lovingly remembered by their children, Daniel (Lisa), John (Sandra); their grandchildren, Matthew, Perry, Jessica, Emilee Mae; and great-grandson, Leo Salvatore along with many close friends. Lottie was a Navy Veteran before teaching in Hillsborough County for most of her career. She was a best friend to many and a loving Mother to family. Rest in Peace as you are reunited with Sal and forever in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019