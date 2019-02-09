CAGGIANO, Lou
passed away January 8, 2019. He was born in Taurasi, Italy and moved to the US in 1949 settling in Boston, MA. Lou relocated to Tampa in 1964 to manage the Caggiano family restaurant, Adolpho's, in downtown Tampa and progressed to the Alibi and Chez Louie two of Tampa's premier nightclubs in the 60s. Lou loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachele; son, Anthony Caggiano; brother, Guido Caggiano; and many nieces and nephews. He passed away peacefully in his homeland of Italy and will be truly missed by all. Lou will always remain in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019