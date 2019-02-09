Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAGGIANO, Lou



passed away January 8, 2019. He was born in Taurasi, Italy and moved to the US in 1949 settling in Boston, MA. Lou relocated to Tampa in 1964 to manage the Caggiano family restaurant, Adolpho's, in downtown Tampa and progressed to the Alibi and Chez Louie two of Tampa's premier nightclubs in the 60s. Lou loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachele; son, Anthony Caggiano; brother, Guido Caggiano; and many nieces and nephews. He passed away peacefully in his homeland of Italy and will be truly missed by all. Lou will always remain in our hearts.

CAGGIANO, Loupassed away January 8, 2019. He was born in Taurasi, Italy and moved to the US in 1949 settling in Boston, MA. Lou relocated to Tampa in 1964 to manage the Caggiano family restaurant, Adolpho's, in downtown Tampa and progressed to the Alibi and Chez Louie two of Tampa's premier nightclubs in the 60s. Lou loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachele; son, Anthony Caggiano; brother, Guido Caggiano; and many nieces and nephews. He passed away peacefully in his homeland of Italy and will be truly missed by all. Lou will always remain in our hearts. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close