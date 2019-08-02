EASTER, Louie M. of Seminole, FL, passed away on July 30, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters all born in Trinidad, West Indies. Louie came to the States in 1944 and then moved to St. Petersburg in 1947. Louie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and choir. She was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and Elks Lodge 2159. She is survived by three daughters, Judy Nodland, Jan Wellington, and Jackie Otto; seven grandchildren, Kari Koser, Ken Nodland, Fred Wellington, Chris Wellington, Jennifer Wellington Moore, Donna Hadley, and Michael Otto; and 15 great-grandchildren whom she loved. She will be missed by all her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Mohn Funeral Home, 9700 Seminole Blvd, Seminole, on August 14, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Pinellas County's Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019