Louie JONES
JONES, Louie Evan 70, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 joining his beloved wife, Patricia. Louie spent his career in law enforcement, serving in the Tampa and Temple Terrace police departments before becoming a special agent for FDLE. Louie enjoyed coaching his children's and grandson's soccer and baseball teams. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Kimberly; and his grandchildren, Keegan and Lana. Services will be held Friday May 15 at Garden of Memories in Tampa.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
