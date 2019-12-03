BERLIN, Louis A. 83, of Brooksville, Florida passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wives, Ivra Combs Berlin and Virginia Vedder Berlin. He is survived by his life-partner of 20 years, Leonora Carroll; children, LouEllen Kirchner (Chuck), Donna Krenzke, Matthew Berlin (Marti), Libby Malkinski (Dan), Curtis Berlin (Emily), Megan Mowinski (Matt); brother, Edwin Berlin (Janie) and sister, Judy Tresler (Bob); his friend, Fern Zimmerman; many grand and great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Michigan. Merritt F.H. 796-6699
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019