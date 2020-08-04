1/1
Louis CAGLE
CAGLE, Louis Henry was born on July 14, 1940 in Tampa, Florida and passed away on July 28, 2020 in Hospice care. Louis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary (Frankie); son Louis Jr.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by two sons, Lawrence (Larry) and Lucious. Louis also had extended family at Weyer-haeuser Paper where he was employed for 35 years. Louis will go with us in spirit, and in the hearts of those who embrace him, he will live on forever. Arrangements are entrusted to Stowers Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service held on August 5, 2020 at 11 am at Bloomingdale Cemetery, 3301 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, Florida.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bloomingdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stowers Funeral Home
401 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 335115001
8136891211
