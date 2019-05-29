Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Clayton JURGENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





JURGENSEN, Louis Clayton99, died on May 20, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. Lou was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on October 12, 1919. He was the only son of Louis C. Jurgensen Sr. and Hazel (Perry) Jurgensen. Lou was married to Jean (Butlin) in Northampton, England on May 24, 1945. Lou and Jean met in England, where he was a Captain in the Army Air Corps, assigned to the 303rd Bombardment Group, stationed at Molesworth Air Base during WWII.Lou earned his BSC, MA, and PhD from the State University of Iowa . In 1954 he became a Certified Public Accountant. He taught accounting and business management at Lehigh University, University of Wyoming, University of South Florida, and Western Carolina University. He also taught U.S. Air Force Cadets at the University of Minnesota during the Korean Conflict. He retired from USF in 1981 earning the distinction of Professor Emeritus and from Western Carolina University in 1986.Lou is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Jean; son, Craig and wife, Judy of Maine and their daughters, Eva and Tess; daughter, Louise Siegelski and husband, Ray of Lutz, Florida and their daughters, Erin Martin and husband, Troy, and Amy; son, Scott of Oregon and his sons, Jason and Jeremy. Lou is predeceased by his infant son, Mark and his sister, Joyce.Over the course of his life, Lou enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family picnics at Veedauwoo and Lake Marie in the Snowy Range Mountains in Wyoming. He created a rural homestead and produced abundant fruit and vegetable harvests in the western hills of North Carolina. He was a proud Hawkeye who never forgot his Midwestern roots or lost his love of sweet corn on the cob. Family road trips and foreign travel with Jean after retirement produced many happy memories. Lou will be remembered for his strength, integrity, intelligence, and love of family. He will be greatly missed.There will be no calling hours. Family members will remember Lou privately, and encourage those who knew him to do the same. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Treasure Coast Office, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019

