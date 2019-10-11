Louis CROCKETT Jr.

CROCKETT, Louis Jr. "Davy" passed away on October 7, 2019 at Brandon Regional Hospital. Davy was a retired gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps who served in Vietnam. Davy is survived by his three daughters, 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and four great- great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Sunday, October 13 at 1 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at Rick's on the River at 3 pm. The family invites anyone who knew Davy to attend.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019
