DEUTSCH, Louis G. III "Chick" of North Chili, NY and Olds-mar, FL died April 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Ann Marie Ginnane Deutsch; dear father of Jennifer (Matthew) Gearinger, Michael L., Christine M., Andrew (Leslie), and Peter J. Deutsch; loving grandfather of Stephen, Brian, Kevin, Megan, Johnathan, Sean, Colin Gearinger, Micaela, Alexis, and Lila Deutsch; brother of Anne (late Edward) Brown and John T. Deutsch, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 event the family will have a private burial at Ascension Garden Cemetery, Rochester, NY. Chick was a Viet Nam Era Navy Veteran, self-employed Cost Accountant and Tax Preparer. Arrangements are by D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620 or St. Ambrose Academy, 31 Empire Blvd., Rochester 14609 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to: www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020