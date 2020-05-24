DiNOBILE, Louis B. "Louie" passed away May 20, 2020. He was married to Virginia DiNobile (deceased), and is survived by daughter, Patricia Rudis (Martin/deceased); and son, James DiNobile (Julie); four grandchildren, Stacy Rudis Guenette (Donald), Amy Rudis-Hanney (John), Shanna DiNobile, and Justin DiNobile; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Guenette and Riley Guenette; and brother, Robert DeNobile. He was born in Providence, RI and honorably served in the US Army as a Corporal Tech 5 Tank Commander World War II veteran. Louie worked for Gamino Construction Company for 40 years as a hoisting engineer heavy equipment operator and was part of the construction of the I-95 corridor and New York Thruway. Louie and his dear wife Ginny relocated and raised their family in Smithfield, RI. Louie was a pillar of the community and was a 40 year Hall of Fame member of the Smithfield Little League. He was actively involved as a volunteer in the Smithfield Recreation Department and a builder of all the sports in Smithfield, soccer, ice hockey, softball and athletic fields. Louie was most proud of his contributions to the committee that built Deerfield Park and its Veterans Memorial. The Little League Field in 2009 at Deerfield Park was dedicated in his name the "Louis B. DiNobile Field". In Louie's and Ginny's retirement years they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida and lived at the Velvet Cloake Condominiums for 30 years and were surrounded by dear loving friends. Louie was loved, respected and admired by all who know him and left all with lasting memories in making each person, community and family he was part of feeling special and truly making the world a better place. Louie was part of the greatest generation and was certainly the best of the best. You will be missed dearly Pop.



