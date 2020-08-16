1/1
Louis Garcia
GARCIA, Louis G. 89, of Hudson, FL, departed this earth on Aug. 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Lou was born in Cleveland, OH, graduated from WTHS and served in the US Army in Korea. Lou graduated from the Police Academy which launched a 47 year career in law-enforcement, 27 years with the Cleveland Police Department, followed by serving a seven state area with a group called MAGLOCLEN, and then retired from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Survived by wife, Dolores of 61 years; five children, David, Douglas, Diana, Dorine, and Dana; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Celebration of his life and services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2-4 pm at Dobies Funeral Home on Congress St.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
August 14, 2020
My condolences to lou’s family. RIP my brother in blue until we meet again on the other side.
Ralph Tescar
Coworker
