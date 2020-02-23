Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Schuyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Gehrig "Pancho" Schuyler


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Gehrig "Pancho" Schuyler Obituary
passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in New Jersey on February 14, 1944 and lived an interesting life. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1968 and received the nickel tour of various Southeast Asian vacation destinations during which he was temporarily attached to the "Christians in Action" folks. On returning to the United States, he lived a colorful life, eventually meeting and marrying the first true love of his life. They spent 30 years together until her passing in 2014. He was an active member of the Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago. He was predeceased by the first love of his life, Gloria Delgado Schuyler. He is survived by the second love of his life, Susan Jackson; son, Lonnie Schuyler (Cyn); daughter, Wendy Collazo (Lester); son, Ramon Sierra (Beth); almost daughter, Angie Barkett (Gianni); four granddaughters; one grandson; and one almost granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Education Foundation: Send checks IMO Pancho to: KSY Education Foundation, 120 Woodglen Ct., Oldsmar, FL 34677.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home bozaroelfuneralfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now