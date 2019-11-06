Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Louis Irvin THOMAS

Louis Irvin THOMAS Obituary
75, originally of Sewickley, PA went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019. Louis was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lilamae Thomas and his son, Rhett Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years; his two daughters, Ashley (Christian) and Christine Thomas; and four grandchildren. Louis was a perfect husband, loving father, and a proud Captain in the Marine Corps. He was also an active member of the Masonic lodge. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:30 a.. at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., followed by a burial at Florida National Cemetery. Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
