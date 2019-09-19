Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis MINARDI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINARDI, Louis A. Sr. 90, life-long resident of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lurline G. Minardi. He is survived by his children, Joseph and wife, Cathy, Glenn and wife, Cheryl, Louis Jr. and wife, Raye, Darryl and wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Joseph, Glenn Jr. "G.J." and wife, Dori, Gina, Abraham and wife, Julie, Devin and wife, Kelly, Ruth, Naomi, Dusten, Isaiah and wife, Melissa, Edward, Lurline, Mario and wife, Roxy, Maranda and husband, Steven, and Charlie; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Morgan, Carlie, Mason, Abigail, Leia, Christian, Elimar, Autumn, Arbor, Christina, Brooklyn, Layla, Dax, and Wilder. Louis was a proud graduate of Jefferson High School and the University of Tampa. He spent a few years as an elementary teacher at Mitchell and Wilson before joining the family businesses of Avis Rent-a-Car and Yellow Cab Company of Tampa. In his later years, Louis dedicated his life to caring for his wife Lurline and he did so with the utmost devotion until her passing. He believed in the value of college educations throughout his life, so he made sure that 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren had college educations paid for. For those who had the experience of listening to Louis tell his extravagant stories regarding friend or foe, you know that he was a unique man of quick wit and a sharp tongue. Private services were held, and interment was completed at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. We will all miss his unrelenting ability to make an entire room take notice of him and laugh hysterically. Dad, you were one-of-a-kind, and your stories will live forever in us. Nano, thank you for making sure we all had an education and for loving us as you did. To all of us, you will always beNumber One. Donations in his memory are welcome to the Humane Society or LifePath Hospice.

