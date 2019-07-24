THIROS, Louis Nicholas
Louis passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife and family at his side on Friday, July 19, 2019. Louis was born in Gary, Indiana. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Koulianos, in 2002 and moved to Tarpon Springs. A graduate of Indiana University and veteran of the United States Army, Louis was strong willed, free spirited, and a fighter to the end. He never complained during his illness. He always stayed positive and always had a smile on his face. He loved his whole family unconditionally. He had two stepsons whom he loved as his own and adored his four grandchildren. Louis also loved and adored his nephews and nieces. Louis worked for Shoals as their Senior Executive Vice President before transitioning to First Solar as their Director-Global Project Manager. He traveled the world but he always went back to Indiana for Thanksgiving where he prepared for the feast with his loving mother, Helen, at his side. Louis was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas James Thiros, his mother-in-law, Katherine Koulianos, and his two brothers-in-law, Michael and Steve Koulianos. He is survived by his wife, Mary Koulianos; mother, Helen Thiros; two stepsons, Anestis (Katherine) and Jason; four grandchildren, Anastasios, Athos, Aris, and Ionia Maria; brothers, James (Anne) Thiros and Mark (Yvette) Thiros; sister, Connie Thiros; his siblings-in-law, Emanuel Koulianos, Nick Koulianos and Irene Koulianos-Samaltanos; many nephews and nieces. Visitation 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 23, funeral service 11 am, Wednesday, July 24, all at St. Nicholas Cathedral Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Vinson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019