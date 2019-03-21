Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis PREZIOSI. View Sign

PREZIOSI, Louis



PREZIOSI, Louispassed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 14, 1934 in New York to Anthony and Minnie Preziosi and was the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Niagara University in 1955 and was an entrepreneur who founded many successful businesses throughout his lifetime, including Atlantic Sandblasting & Coatings and Garlic Louie's restaurant. He was an avid member of Nativity Catholic Church for over 40 years. He recently founded www.talktojesus.com , a website to inspire others to have a relationship with Jesus and encourage prayer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Muriel; his son-in-law, Louis Bergeron; and his six brothers and sisters. Lou is survived by his seven children, seventeen grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his children Michelle, Luanne, Mark (Kim), Maria (Tom), Anthony, Louis Jr. (Chantell), and Paula (Tom); and his niece, Joanne Lanier. The family invites friends to a Visitation at Stowers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm, and to a Catholic Funeral Mass on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 pm, at Nativity Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow the Mass at The Barn at Winthrop in Riverview, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Nativity Food Pantry at 705 E Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511 or . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

