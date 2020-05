Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHIANO, Louis Sr. 89, passed away at home April 25, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He owned Lou's Auto Repairs, Gulfport, Florida. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



