SCHUYLER, Louis Gehrig aka "Pancho", passed away January 29, 2020. He was born in New Jersey on February 14, 1944 and lived an interesting life. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1968 and received the nickel tour of various Southeast Asian vacation destinations during which he was temporarily attached to the "Christians in Action" folks. On returning to the States, he lived a colorful life, eventually meeting and marrying the first true love of his life. They spent 30 years together until her passing in 2014. He was an active member of the Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago. He was pre-deceased by the first love of his life, Gloria Delgado Schuyler. He is survived by the second love of his life, Susan Jackson; son, Lonnie Schuyler (Cyn); daughter, Wendy Collazo (Lester); son, Ramon Sierra (Beth); almost daughter, Angie Barkett (Gianni); four granddaughters; one grandson; and one almost granddaughter. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27 between 5 and 8 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Education Foundation: Send checks IMO Pancho to: KSY Education Foundation 120 Woodglen Ct, Oldsmar, FL 34677. Boza & Roel Funeral Home bozaroelfuneralfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020