ZARA, Louis T.
88, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away May 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Lou was born in Vauxhall, New Jersey March 12, 1931. He was a USAF veteran of the Korean war era. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Valerie; daughters, Barbara (Donald), Elizabeth (John); son, John (Lindsey); granddaughters, Nicole (Mike), Amanda, Valerie (Fisher); and great-grandson, Kaleb. He was always there for his family, and his friends meant very much to him. He will be truly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019