MENYHERT, Louisa Roach



79, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. She came to Florida in 1983 with her husband and children. Louisa received her high school diploma from St. Mary's Academy in Alexandria, VA. She was President of her class and a member of Kappa Tau Phi Sorority. She received her nursing degree from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Norfolk, VA and a Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Joseph's College in Standish, ME. She worked in many different hospitals and was also a nurse in the United States Army Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation registrar, and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. William Robert Menyhert. She is survived by her children, William Menyhert, Gaby Gramling (Scott), and Gigi Fleming (Scott); and her four grandchildren. Louisa is also survived by her sister, two brothers, and many other family members. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Budapest, Hungary. Service will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N, Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4 pm, with a reception immediately following at The St. Petersburg Yacht Club from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Operation Healing Forces, www.operationhealingforces.org or mail a check to Operation Healing Forces, 380 Park Place Blvd., Suite 175, Clearwater, FL 33759. Please visit the family's online personalized guestbook at:



www.andersonmcqueen.com



Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home



2201 Dr. M.L. King St. North



St. Petersburg, FL 33704



(727) 822-2059 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary