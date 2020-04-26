BENNETT, Louise W. 92, passed away in Tampa April 20, 2020. Born in Kite, Georgia, she moved to Bartow, Florida as a child, and graduated from Bartow High School in 1945. In the early 1960s she moved to Tampa where she met her future husband Tom. She began working at Tampa Baptist Academy (formerly Spencer Memorial Baptist School) in 1972 as a school bus driver, but eventually took on numerous other roles, including bookstore manager and softball coach for her daughter's team. Her greatest joy came from her many years as the school's yearbook advisor. She worked at the school for over 30 years, officially retiring several times, but still willing to answer the call when a substitute teacher was needed. She was a longtime member of Tampa Baptist Church and had been an active member in the WMU. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Bennett; daughters, Terri Gillotte (Doug) and Maryhelen Zopfi (Simon); grandson, Parker Gillotte; and many other loving family members and friends. Private graveside services were conducted. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

