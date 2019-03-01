Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise A. (Holben) FICHTER. View Sign

FICHTER, Louise A. (Holben)



formerly of The Hampton in Clearwater, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Brentwood Assisted Living, St. Petersburg, at the age of 84. Louise was born in Allentown PA to parents Marcus and Ella (Rauch) Holben March 22, 1934. She was the youngest of two children. Her brother, Army Air Corps Lt. Carl Holben, was killed in the line of duty in 1943. She attended William Allen High School and graduated from Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. In 1956, she married Robert "Bob" Fichter, who preceded her in death in 2010. They were married for 54 years. While living in Allentown, she worked as a nurse until 1977 and thereafter, volunteered at various senior centers and the VA Outpatient Clinic until 2007, when she and Bob relocated to Tarpon Springs. Louise is survived by two daughters, Barbara, of St. Petersburg, Florida and Cheryl Buffington of Montevallo, Alabama, and one grandson, Steven Buffington. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 am, at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Community, 3803 Haines Rd., St. Petersburg, with calling hours preceding the service. A private interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Louise Fichter to the church or Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 online donations:



