Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Bird Wallace. View Sign

WALLACE, Louise Bird



of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away February 10, 2019. She was 91. Born June 16, 1927 in Waterbury, CT. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1949 and married John F. Wallace of Alburg, Vermont in a union that spanned 64 years. The Air Force and IBM took them to San Antonio, TX; Wright Patterson AFB, OH; Falls Church, VA; Millbrook, NY; Omaha, NE; Tokyo, Japan; and Rockville, MD. She moved to St. Petersburg after the death of her husband in 2013. While in Maryland, she worked 25 years for the National Geographic Society and was a female pioneer in the Data Processing Department as a Program Developer. She was active in the Chevy Chase Woman's Club and enjoyed travel with her husband. She is survived by her sister, Gladys Humphreys of St. Augustine; her sons, John M. Wallace of Cincinnati and Richard J. Wallace of St. Petersburg; three grandsons; and three great-grandchildren. She will be interred at the National Cemetery at Arlington with her husband.

