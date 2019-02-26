GILBERT, Louise Bromley Harman



92, died February 14, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park, FL from natural causes. She was born in Rutland, VT March 9, 1926 to her late parents, George N. and Helen Rhines Harman and was devoted to her late brother, George N. Harman Jr. Louise attended Edgewood Park Jr. College and worked for five years in New York City before moving to Falmouth MA. As a teller at Falmouth Natl. Bank, she met future husband Air Force Capt. J. Kyle Gilbert. They married February 27, 1952. Louise and Kyle were stationed in Oklahoma, Alabama, England, Maine, Kansas City MO, Germany, and Nebraska. Kyle died in 1997. Louise is survived by children, Pamela Bromley Gilbert (Mark Wygonik), Sharon Kyle Gilbert (Steve Dobbs), Craig William Gilbert (Belinda St. Louis); and four grandsons, Evan, Noah, Kyle, and Anakin. Louise and Kyle along with Pam, Shari, and Craig, traveled all over Europe and the United States (including all 50 US states). London was Louise's favorite city in the world.



Louise brought the children to Clearwater in 1963 while Kyle was stationed overseas and fell in love with Florida. Her parents retired to Clearwater in 1965, and the family enjoyed many Clearwater vacations. Louise and Kyle retired to Largo in 1984, and the family loved visiting them. Louise most recently lived at Pinecrest senior living.



Louise was a talented seamstress, knitter, and a "professional" volunteer, donating her time as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, room parent, and member and chair of clubs and committees including the Military Officers' Wives' Club, Welcome Newcomers Club, and New Horizons for Widowed People. Louise loved crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, water views, sunshine and sunsets, and the full moon. She loved to talk about her life's adventures.



Serenity Funeral Home and Gardens, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo FL viewing in the Chapel Friday, March 1, 5-7 pm, and funeral service in the Chapel Saturday, March 2, at 2:30 followed by a reception at East Bay Country Club. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 727-523-2441, suncoasthospicefoundation.org, or to .