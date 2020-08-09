Louise CARETHERS

CARETHERS, Louise B. of St Petersburg passed away August 2, 2020. She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church for many years and served faithfully. She's survived by her daughter, Eustacia V. Hall; daughter-in-law, Yvette Carethers; grandsons, John T. Carethers III, and Daniel T. Carethers; granddaughter, Myesha D. Hall; great-grandchildren, Zane, Imani, Cordilia, and IJ, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3-6 pm, Graveside service Wednesday August 12, 11 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery 101 55th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.