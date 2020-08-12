1/1
Louise GOULD
1935 - 2020
GOULD, Louise Atwater born May 25, 1935 in Burlington, NC, passed away August 7 , 2020 in Dunedin, FL. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph; her daughter, Susan Gould; daughter-in-law, Susan S. Gould; granddaughter, Lindsay Gould; grandson, Justin Gould; brother, Henry Atwater; and many other beloved relatives. She was pre-deceased by her son, Michael Gould. Louise treasured her family and loved nothing better than big holiday get-togethers. If you were a friend of Louise's, you were a lucky person. She would do anything for her friends and was generous with her time and energy, which was considerable. Louise was a force of nature, and lit up a room when she entered. She was a travel agent for many years and visited destinations around the globe. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A ceremony will not be held due to the pandemic. Curlew Hills Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
