GOULD, Louise Atwater born May 25, 1935 in Burlington, NC, passed away August 7 , 2020 in Dunedin, FL. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph; her daughter, Susan Gould; daughter-in-law, Susan S. Gould; granddaughter, Lindsay Gould; grandson, Justin Gould; brother, Henry Atwater; and many other beloved relatives. She was pre-deceased by her son, Michael Gould. Louise treasured her family and loved nothing better than big holiday get-togethers. If you were a friend of Louise's, you were a lucky person. She would do anything for her friends and was generous with her time and energy, which was considerable. Louise was a force of nature, and lit up a room when she entered. She was a travel agent for many years and visited destinations around the globe. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A ceremony will not be held due to the pandemic. Curlew Hills Funeral Home



