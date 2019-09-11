GYERMELI, Louise F. "Weezee" age 83, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Louise was born June 29, 1936 in New York, New York. She is survived by her son, John S. Gyermeli Jr. (Carol); a daughter, Mary Lou Bartlett (Bret); a sister, Marie Buchman (Ralph); a brother, Frank Musalo; grandchildren, Laura Rice (Kris), Melissa Gyermeli (Tim), John Stephen Gyermeli III; great-grandchildren, David Rice, Tyler Downey, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Gyermeli Sr. and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Musalo. Funeral Mass will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, 10:30 am, at Our Lady of the Rosary, 2348 Collier Pkwy., Land O' Lakes, Florida 34639. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019