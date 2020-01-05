|
HEMBY, Louise Louise Hemby, 101, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born December 29, 1918 in Geneva County, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late John Benjamin and Rosa Vernon (Owens) Crews. Survivors include her loving children, Richard C. Hemby (companion, Robert Brady), Nyla (Bob) Stuckey, Johnnie Owens, Linda Genaw; son- in-law, Mike Dunsworth; as well as her 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Louise was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Dunsworth. Funeral Service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592 on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 am. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, between 6-8 pm. Graveside service will follow chapel service on Thursday morning at 12 pm. Flowers are welcome. www.sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020