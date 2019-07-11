JOHNSON, Louise
92, a former resident of St Petersburg, passed away July 7, 2019 in Foley, AL. She was predeceased by husband, Peter Johnson. Survivors include daughters, Frances Johnson and Janet Leibengood (Larry); and grandson, Nicholas Leibengood. Visitation hours are planned for Friday July 12, 2019 from 9-10:30 am at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St Pete Beach 360-5577. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Mrs Johnson will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in St Petersburg. For condolences visit:
beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 11, 2019