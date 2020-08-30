1/1
Louise KUNARD
KUNARD, Louise M. passed away on August 13, 2020, at the age of 90. She was prede ceased by her husband, Robert C. (Bob) Kunard; parents, Christ and Minnie Amelia Kobert; sister, Jane M. Char; brother, Charles H.; grandson, Paul Kunard; and nephew, Daniel Kobert. She never recovered from hip surgery in June. She is survived by her brothers, Albert Kobert (Shirley) of Cabot, PA and Donald Kobert (Linda) of Monroe, OH; sister, Anna May Frew (Dave) of Greenville, PA; sons, Robert (Mary Ann) of Killeen, TX, and James (Patricia) of Royal Palm Beach, FL; and daughter, Louanne Pyle (Charles) of Tampa, FL. Also, eight grandchildren, Daniella, Wayne, Brian, Allison, Timothy, Jeffrey, Heather, and Gregory; eight great- grandchildren, Christina, Bryce, Beckett, Bowen, Baker, Andrew, Aubrey and Kennedy; and one great-great-grandchild, Madelyn. She is also survived by her nieces, Linda, Janet, Susan, Nancy, and Beth; and nephews, Albert (Skip), David Kobert, David Frew, and Mark. Louise was born at home in O'Hara Township, a suburb of Pittsburgh. A Christian all her life, she met and married Bob at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Etna, PA. The children were raised in the Philadelphia area. In August of 1993, Bob and Louise retired to Florida where she lived until her passing.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
