Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Lake "Mama Lou" Schmidt. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Memorial service 2:00 PM Hyde Park United Methodist Church Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCHMIDT, Louise Lake "Mama Lou"



92, of Tampa, passed away May 20, 2019. Louise was born on December 16, 1926 in Tampa, Florida to Mary Louise Dickenson and Paul Lake. Louise grew up in Tampa and attended Hillsborough County Public Schools. She attended Florida State College for Women and by the time of her graduation the name had changed to Florida State University. She returned home after graduation and taught school until she met this handsome young man named Hugo Schmidt. In 1949 she married Hugo and they were married for over 70 years. They had four children-Mary Louise Compton (Bill), George Booker (Kim White), Hugo Jr. and Paul Lake (Juli). She loved to travel, especially with Hugo and their friends. She was active in the Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind, Florida Blood Bank and the Junior League of Tampa. Her interests included gardening and handwork. She shared her many handwork items with her children and grandchildren and her love of gardening extended to orchids, which she has shared with all of her family. Her later life revolved around her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. She traveled with them, went on field trips and spent many days at the beach building sandcastles. Louise was very actively involved in her church, Hyde Park United Methodist, where she was a lifetime member. She taught Sunday school for children, youth and adults for more years than can be counted. Her faith was an inspiration to everyone she met and there are those who believe she had a huge impact on their lives. She is predeceased by her husband Hugo. She is survived by her four children, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, on Friday May 31 at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hyde Park United Methodist Children's Ministry Endowment Fund or the .



www.blountcurrymacdill.com

SCHMIDT, Louise Lake "Mama Lou"92, of Tampa, passed away May 20, 2019. Louise was born on December 16, 1926 in Tampa, Florida to Mary Louise Dickenson and Paul Lake. Louise grew up in Tampa and attended Hillsborough County Public Schools. She attended Florida State College for Women and by the time of her graduation the name had changed to Florida State University. She returned home after graduation and taught school until she met this handsome young man named Hugo Schmidt. In 1949 she married Hugo and they were married for over 70 years. They had four children-Mary Louise Compton (Bill), George Booker (Kim White), Hugo Jr. and Paul Lake (Juli). She loved to travel, especially with Hugo and their friends. She was active in the Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind, Florida Blood Bank and the Junior League of Tampa. Her interests included gardening and handwork. She shared her many handwork items with her children and grandchildren and her love of gardening extended to orchids, which she has shared with all of her family. Her later life revolved around her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. She traveled with them, went on field trips and spent many days at the beach building sandcastles. Louise was very actively involved in her church, Hyde Park United Methodist, where she was a lifetime member. She taught Sunday school for children, youth and adults for more years than can be counted. Her faith was an inspiration to everyone she met and there are those who believe she had a huge impact on their lives. She is predeceased by her husband Hugo. She is survived by her four children, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, on Friday May 31 at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hyde Park United Methodist Children's Ministry Endowment Fund or the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close