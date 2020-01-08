|
|
LANDIS, Louise 84, of New Port Richey, died January 5, 2020. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Port Richey. Louise is survived her husband, James E. Landis of New Port Richey; two sons, James Landis (Barbara J. Cole) of New Port Richey, Keith Landis (Pamela) of Pinellas Park; brother, Otis Davis of Pensacola; sisters, Margaret Cain of Pensacola and Elouise Price (Harold) of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home. Holiday Chapel. Dobies F.H., Holiday Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020