Louise POPEJOY
1923 - 2020
POPEJOY, Louise Ann 97, of Pinellas Park, passed away peacefully November 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Louise was born in Cleveland, OH in 1923. She lived in Ohio, California, Washington, Germany and Texas until she moved to Florida in 1970 with her husband and three children. Louise dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. While raising her boys she worked at Skyview Elementary just so she could be home with the boys in the afternoons and take them to their sports activities. She had several of the neighborhood kids at her house in the afternoon while she made cookies and dinner. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gerald C. Popejoy II. She is survived by her three sons, Gerald C. Popejoy, III (Peggy), Ret. Colonel Jay Popejoy, and Alan Popejoy (Sandy); seven grandchildren, Brooke Alvarez, Gerald C Popejoy IV, Nicholas Popejoy, Samantha Popejoy, Benjamen Popejoy, Nathan Popejoy, and Haley Popejoy; and her six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Phyllis Wojick. A Celebration of Life was held November 7 at 1 pm at the residence of Gerald C. Popejoy III. The family will hold private memorial services at a later date. www.gardensanctuaryfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
