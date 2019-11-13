Louise RIMER

RIMER, Louise "Weezie" Louise passed on October 10, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. She previously lived in Clearwater for over 34 years. Louise was a loving wife and mother. She fought to save babies from abortion while working at the Bay Area Pregnancy Center. She is survived by her son, Gene Rimer; daughters, Nancy Will, Linda Rimer; and 11 grandchildren. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, Nov 16, 10 am, at Calvary Church, Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019
