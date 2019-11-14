WHELAN, Louise C. 66, gained her wings on November 9, 2019. Born in North Tonawanda, NY. Louise went to local schools finally graduating from Niagara University with a degree in Nursing. Moving to Florida in 1994, Louise was employed by the Pasco county school district as a Nurse and educator. Louise touched many hearts and was adored by all. Louise is survived by her loving husband, Timothy who was always by her side. Her beloved daughter, Jennepher (Charles) Fink; and her loving grandson, Jonathan. A celebration of life will be held at the NCOA, 8624 Broad St., New Port Richey, FL 34654 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019