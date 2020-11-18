BETZU, Louisette A. 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 5, 1930 in Graulhet, France. She returned to our Lord and Savior. Growing up during the occupation of France during WWII was extremely difficult and this undoubtedly helped her develop her inner strength that we cherish very much. She met her future husband, our father, Antonio, after the war and they together forged an unbreakable bond of commitment and love of each other. They moved to America in 1957 with very little except for they're hope in the future. They had two sons, Robert and Pierre. She was dedicated to her family and friends, worked tirelessly and never faulted. In her later years, she lovingly cared for her husband who had suffered a stroke, never leaving his side. Louisette was preceded in death by beloved husband, Antonio (Tony) Betzu; three sisters, Ginette, Pierette and Janine. She is survived by her two sons; grandchildren, Justine, Brian, Sarah, Nicole, Gianna; two brothers, Jacques and Louis; as well as friends here in America and Europe. She was and will always remain an inspiration to us all.



