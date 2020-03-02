BALLIS, Loula 85, of Seminole, passed away February 27, 2020. Born in Chilimodi, Greece, she was preceded in death by her parents, Costa and Katherine Mezines; her husband, George Ballis; and siblings, Peter, Alex, and Tom Mezines. Loula is survived by her sons, Dean and Angelo Ballis; and three grandchildren. Funeral Services for Loula will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 pm, at St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg. Interment will follow at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home (727) 391-0121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2020