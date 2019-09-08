LETCHWORTH, Louneal Jones 90, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away Aug. 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Florida native, born in Vero Beach, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and loving husand of 57 years, Forrest; and survived by her daughters, Vickie Downing and husband, Jeff, of Palm Harbor, Cindi Marshall and husband, Bob, of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughters, Kelli Hannon, of Port Orange, FL and Marissa Katzenberger and husband, John, of St. Petersburg, FL; great-granddaughter, Jamie Schweter of Annapolis, MD; and sister, Zonnie Mae Smith, of Kennesaw, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Hospice of the Florida Suncoast or East Lake Church, Palm Harbor, FL. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 am at East Lake Church, 2801 East Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL, Sept. 14, 2019.

