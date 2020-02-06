Louvina GREEN

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church
900 16th Ave. S
View Map
Wake
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church
900 16th Ave. S
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church
900 16th Ave. S
View Map
Obituary
GREEN, Louvina J. 83, of St Petersburg transition-ed to her heavenly home February 2, 2020. Cherished memories she leaves to her son, Willie Green; daughters, Willinda Green, Min. Delores Green, Min. Gwendolyn Johnson, Deloris Green-Foster, and Jessica Green; five brothers; four sisters; 10 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday 5-7 with wake 6-7 pm, Funeral is Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 pm, both services at Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church, 900 16th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
