WATSON, Lowell C.
of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep under the care of Hospice on March 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Lowell was born on August 6, 1929 to Hertha and Lawrence Watson in St. Paul, MN. He honorably served on active duty in the Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Fumi Sogabe Watson. He leaves behind three children, Walter Watson (Debra), Linda Dawson (Ronald), and Cedric Watson (Kimberly Hess); as well as six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019