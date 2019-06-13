WEAVER, Lowell N.
83, of Plant City, Florida, went to Heaven June 8, 2019. He retired from AmeriGas after 40 years, and from Lowe's after 12 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cara M. Weaver; sons, Clayton and John; grandchildren, Johnathan (Jenna) and Lane; great-granddaughter, Lyla. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 12 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 am. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at:
HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019