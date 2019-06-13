Lowell N. WEAVER (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL
33567
(813)-737-3128
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
View Map
Obituary
WEAVER, Lowell N.

83, of Plant City, Florida, went to Heaven June 8, 2019. He retired from AmeriGas after 40 years, and from Lowe's after 12 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cara M. Weaver; sons, Clayton and John; grandchildren, Johnathan (Jenna) and Lane; great-granddaughter, Lyla. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 12 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 am. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at:

HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
