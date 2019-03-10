Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Col. John A. USAR (Ret.) QUIGLEY. View Sign

QUIGLEY, Lt. Col. John A. USAR (Ret.)



99, died peacefully surrounded by his family February 24, 2019. His long and successful career in the Army took him around the world both in peace and in war. Lieutenant Colonel Quigley was born in Paterson, New Jersey May 15, 1919 to Matthew and Rose Hughes Quigley. He graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Paterson in 1937 and then attended The St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, NY for his undergraduate degree.



In March 1945, John married Mary E. Montroy, serving in the Navy in the District of Columbia. They had two daughters, Merle Quigley Schneider and Jacqueline Quigley. Lieutenant Colonel Quigley is also survived by his youngest sister, Dolores Quigley Lutz, currently residing in South Pasadena, Florida. Upon his retirement from the Army in 1963, Lieutenant Colonel Quigley began his second twenty year career as a Customs and Border Patrol Agent on the Detroit and Canadian border and the International Airport in Detroit, Michigan.



Lieutenant Colonel Quigley entered the Army in 1941 and was commissioned shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served with distinction in the 10th Armored Infantry Battalion, when taken prisoner by German forces in the November 1944, succeeded in returning to Allied lines, bringing with him enemy information of great value to the Third and Seventh Armies and obtaining the surrender of the German Military prison staff in Strasbourg, France, and the release of 100 Allied prisoners of war. He was recommended for the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism. Other personal decorations included the Bronze Star for meritorious service in action against the German Army in the vicinity of St. Laurent, France, the Purple Heart for wounds received during the in action against an armed enemy in vicinity of St Laurent, France, and the Prisoner of War Medal.



Upon John's retirement from the Customs and Border Patrol in 1984, they divided their time in both South Pasadena, Florida and Alpena, Michigan. They were both active in the military retirement organizations, Waves National, and the 4th Armored Division Association. Lieutenant Colonel Quigley's wife, Mary, predeceased him in 2008, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service followed by burial at Arlington National Cemetery for Lieutenant Colonel Quigley will be at a date to be determined.

