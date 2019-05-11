KAISER, LTC Dennis
Anthony (Ret.) completed his service to his country, faith, and family on April 29, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 24, 1942 and raised in McHenry, IL. He graduated in 1965 from Loyola University and was a Sigma Delta Phi brother. He served 22 years as a US Army Signal Corps Officer, and did a tour in Viet Nam, receiving a Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters. Post Army, he worked for Prudential, USAA, and his own independent agency. He will be remembered for his humility, love of family and country, integrity, generosity, and fine sense of humor. His legacy includes sons, Dennis (Traci) and Daniel (Giang Pham); grandchildren, Makenzi, Paityn, Kenadi, Lukas, and Koen. These riches are shared by his devoted wife of 52 years and the of love of his life, Dorette. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Wohlert, and predeceased by his sister, Marlene Bundy, father, Anton, and stepmother, Cora Lee Kaiser. Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL on May 18 at 10:45 am, with burial at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Hwy. 1, Mims, FL on June 28. Email [email protected] for more information.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 11, 2019