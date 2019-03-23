LIONETTI, Lt.G. Donald M. (Ret.)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LtG Donald M. (Ret.) LIONETTI.
79, of Tampa, FL passed away March 6, 2019 with beloved family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Roberta "Bobbi"; daughter, Laura and her husband Mike Barton; son, Donald Jr. and his wife Julie; son, Christopher and his wife Betsy; and grandchildren, Kelsey Barton, Roxanne and Dominico Lionetti. A 1961 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Don served 34 years as an active duty Army officer, including service as the Commanding General of U.S. Air Defense Artillery Center during the Gulf War, and as Commanding General, U.S. Army Space and Strategic Defense Command. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church at 821 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL Thursday, March 28, at 2 pm. Don will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery Monday, July 29, 8:45 am. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the First to Fire Endowment of the ADA Association, PO Box 33727, Ft. Sill, OK 73503 or to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For complete obituary, please visit www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019